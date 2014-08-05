Victoria Beckham Is Selling Her Best Spice Girls And WAG Outfits On The Outnet

The designer is auctioning some of her most iconic outfits on The Outnet

Victoria Beckham is clearly in the mood for a clear out. The fashion designer – whose style we have watched evolve from pop star in platforms, to WAG with hair extensions to fashion designer in sharp tailoring – is auctioning more than 600 items from her wardrobe on The Outnet.

Why? Well, apart from the fact she probably needs more space in her closet, the mother-of-four and online fashion retailer are together hoping to make some serious cash for mothers2mothers – a charity, based in South Africa, that aims to prevent the transmission of HIV from mother to baby, and that VB went to visit earlier this year.

So, if you've ever wanted one of Victoria's most photographed frocks, then now is your chance. As well as outfits that Victoria wore in her Spice Girls days and on early dates with David (we can't guarantee they'll also bag you a footballer), there are some iconic dresses from VB's life as the world's most important WAG. Yes, that kryptonite-coloured Cavalli dress Victoria wore at the 2006 World Cup is up for grabs, as are some of her famed Roland Mouret numbers.

Rex

'I laughed a lot when we were going through my wardrobe as the pieces hold so many happy memories for me, David and the children. A lot of the clothes have been specially designed for me by the most talented designers and I’ve loved wearing them, however I now feel it’s someone else’s turn to enjoy them,' Victoria said of her wardrobe.

To be in with a chance of bagging a piece from Victoria's closet, sign up today at The Outnet. The auction will take place between 20 – 25 August 2014, with all proceeds from the sale going to mothers2mothers.

By Olivia Marks

