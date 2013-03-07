Victoria Beckham hits the big leagues with latest fashion show

With helicopters droning overhead and the streets of NYC relatively deserted, it was difficult for even the most die-hard stylista to have fashion on the brain on the morning of the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. But the show had to go on and, after two minutes of silence, one for each of the towers struck on that fateful day, Victoria Beckham's spring/summer collection took to the catwalk with a confident line-up that will have her entering the fashion big leagues.

Upgrading her intimate show in an NYC apartment to a runway collection at the New York Public Library, the designer, who gave birth to her fourth child, Harper, just eight weeks ago, today paraded a line-up of mod Sixties shifts and sleek sports-inspired tailoring on some of the world's hottest models, from Joan Smalls and Arizona Muse to Lindsay Wixson (all wearing Sixties-style visored hats).

Beckham's signature details were all there: exposed zippers on the backs of structured shift dresses, side pockets on round-shouldered toppers and, of course, the boxy shapes of her It-bags which were all carried under the arm regardless of size or presence of handles. But the line-up seemed more effortless than ever, signalling Victoria's growing confidence and comfort within the industry, and more adventurous, too. Normally the focus is on just one piece like the sress but this time around the whole outfit was in focus. For instance, leather stove-pipe trousers featured under drop-waist tube dresses held up by utilitarian straps and teamed with oversized parkas.

The palette was predominantly basic, with colour-blocking combos of navy and black and blush and grey. The odd pop of bold hues signalled that we were indeed looking at a spring/summer collection.

Sitting on the front row clad in a black and fuchsia dress from her new line, the designer, who traditionally narrates her collection, was cut-off by the music as she began to introduce the show, but it didn't matter - the clothes spoke for themselves.

To celebrate her fashion triumph, Posh took baby Harper shopping to Prada and then ate a spot of lunch at Balthazar.

By Maria Milano