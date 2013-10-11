Victoria Beckham Has Sister Line To Thank For Growing Fashion Empire

Victoria Beckham has come a long way since her Spice Girls years and her booming fashion brand is every bit evident of such success.

In documents obtained from Companies House, Victoria’s label has seen its turnover more than double to £15 million in 2012.

Making drastic improvements since 2011, where VB’s fashion enterprises took a dive into the red, her label now boosts the Beckham family earnings by £100,000 a day.

Following reports that David took home an impressive £14 million in pay last year, it’s no surprise to see the family selling their beloved Beckingam Palace, with a view to buy a West End property worth £45m (just under four times the selling price of their Hertfordshire home).

So where did it all go so right? It looks like Posh can thank her sister line, Victoria, Victoria Beckham, for the brand push, which boasts more affordable starting prices of £495. Pieces from her eponymous main line currently start at around £1,300.

This March also saw the launch of Victoria’s own e-commerce store, which stocks both clothing collections, as well as the Icon and Eyewear range, in addition to a SS14 edit expected to arrive in January.

World domination may not be too far off for the Beckhams after all.

By Jessica Bridgeman

