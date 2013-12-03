Victoria Beckham Embarks On Reality Show Via Skype

The fashion designer will reveal all the behind-the-scenes goings on at her label in the run up to her February catwalk show

Victoria Beckham is set to broadcast her life over the internet come January, when she joins forces with Skype to show her fans the run up to her Autumn Winter 2015 fashion show.

The mother-of-four is one of a handful of fashion industry insiders to be involved with the Skype Collaboration Project, which aims to inspire emerging talent by showing future stars how today's entrepreneurs work.

During January, Victoria will allow people to watch as she and her team get next season's collection ready for New York Fashion Week. Skype will show a behind-the-scenes view of how the company is run, an introduction to the team that Victoria has taken with her from the start, as well as the industry collaborators who have joined her along the way.

And once all the fashion week frenzy is over, the viewer will be able to interact with Victoria when she takes part in an 'In Conversation With' panel. Fans and budding designers will have the chance to submit questions to Victoria to help them with their own entrepreneurial journeys.

Looking forward to seeing what goes into creating a Victoria Beckham collection? We know we are.