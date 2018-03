Fashion designer Victoria Beckham sports a head-to-toe look from her spring/summer 2012 collection but leaves her coat at home

Victoria Beckham has already debuted key pieces from her spring/summer line-up but this head-to-toe number has got to be the sexiest and most revealing!

LOOK OF THE DAY

The fashionista stepped out in NYC in a stretchy strapless tube dress (never mind the cold!), teamed with the same leather leg warmers sported by the models in her show, teamed with black courts.

And, although her show boasted a host of fabulous parkas, the super-star opted for a bare arm look in typical glam style.

By Maria Milano