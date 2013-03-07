Victoria Beckham becomes New York Fashion Week favourite

David and Harper Beckham hit New York Fashion Week to see Victoria Beckham take a bow

New York woke up to a hum of excitement ahead of Victoria Beckham’s Sunday morning presentation at the Public Library and toddler Harper and husband David Beckham were on hand to show their support.

Tweeting a picture of Harper testing the catwalk first thing, the front row started to fill with A-listers including Maria Sharapova and the show commenced with a belted black silk maxi dress that instantly revealed a shift in the Victoria Beckham aesthetic.

In a move away from the more structured fabrics and figure-hugging frocks, models stormed the catwalk in fluid silks in block colours including black, white, orange and nude. Trousers were high-waisted and slim-lined and tailoring came in the form of truly lust-worthy blazers.

Taking a bow at the end of the show, a Victoria Beckham mini-clad Mrs B couldn’t help but show her emotion, covering a face before tweeting: “Relieved!!! Can’t believe it’s over. Thank you #vbteam!!!”

