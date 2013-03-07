Victoria Beckham back in flats!

Former Queen heel lover, Victoria Beckham was back in her newly beloved ballet flats yesterday for a flight into LAX.

Posh who is as notorious for her 6-inch Christian Louboutins as she is for her fabulous new fashion line the, Victoria Beckham Collection, seems to have taken a step down from her extreme heel addiction as she has been spotted several times this year working a pair of twee ballerina pumps.

Posh teamed her ballet flats with a well-cut shift dress, bouffant up-do and faithful Hermes bag for a Grace Kelly kick.

We love this new relaxed vibe and can’t wait to see what flat shoes Posh will try out next. A brogue perhaps, a thonged sandal or what about a cute canvas pump? The options are endless!

By Kat Webster