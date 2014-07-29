Vestiaire Collective Launches 'Say No to Fakes' Campaign

As one of the members of the ‘Charter Against Counterfeiting on the Internet’ the online fashion resale site, vestiairecollective.com, set out to explore the world of counterfeit designer fashion pieces on marketplace sites in the UK.

They discovered that almost two-thirds of female online shoppers said they had accidentally bought a fake through resale or knew someone who had. Each had spent between £200 - £1000 on their purchase. Of those surveyed 50% had purchased handbags with shoes and sunglasses also ranking highly.

In addition, 66% of the respondents admitted that they didn't feel they possessed the knowledge to accurately spot a counterfeit item from a genuine good.

Speaking about the survey, Fanny Moizant, co-founder of vestiairecollective.com explained that they launched the site in 2009 to put authenticity and quality control at the centre of the business. It has become Europe’s leading trusted site for the resale of designer and premium fashion. 'We launched with an exclusive model that begins with a careful curation process, followed by the physical check of 100% of the items that are sold on the site by our in-house experts,' says Moizant. 'We signed the 'Fight Against Online Counterfeiting Charter' in 2012 in order to work closely with luxury brands and ensure zero tolerance to counterfeit goods.'

When shopping on other sites or in markets, Moizant suggests implenting a five point check system to avoid buying counterfeit item:

'The material can tell you a lot about the quality of an item, if it’s leather it should feel and smell like leather. If the item you’re inspecting is a bag, make sure you take a good look at the stitching, uneven or slanted stitching is a sign of a poorly made item and therefore a counterfeit. Check the logo, which is often a slip up area for many copies, every brand includes unique details to ensure they can identify a genuine piece. Finally look for a serial number and colour variations in the material.'

By Chloe Mac Donnell / @tweetchloe