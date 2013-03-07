Versace launches underwear and beachwear collections!

Versace unveils first look at its new underwear and beachwear collections…

Fashion fans will be thrilled to find out that Versace has announced it is set to launch two new lines in underwear and beachwear, and both will hit stores in January 2013!

The iconic fashion house has applied some of its most recognisable elements, including the Medusa logo, into designs for both Versace Underwear and Versace Beachwear, as well as incorporating plenty of eye-catching colours and prints.

Speaking about the launch, Donatella Versace revealed: “I am thrilled to be offering Versace Underwear and Versace Beachwear as complete collections. Both are unmistakably Versace and are designed for women and men who want to look and feel bold and sexy.”

