Vero Moda unveil Poppy Delevingne as their AW13 campaign star

There's nothing we love more than a sneak peek at what's in store for AW13, and the latest Vero Moda campaign promises one gorgeous wardrobe overhaul for the colder months - modelled by the beautiful Poppy Delevingne.

The campaign, shot within London's Metropolitan University, is feminine meets utilitarian, with British model Poppy posing amongst the graphic architecture in some enviable Vero Moda ware.

The AW13 collection is a treasure trove of autumnal style. Think beanies, sparkling knits and elegantly muted prints, plus winter coats and jackets of endless variety - from quilted to tweed, leather bikers to toasty wool.

And in what is her fourth collection for the Danish brand, Poppy Delevingne is looking as lovely as ever with tousled blonde locks and sultry smokey eyeliner. Having last revealed a tropical shoot for their High Summer 2013 campaign, we're glad to see more of both Poppy and Vero Moda alike. SM

