US fashion brand Joie opens online store!

We’re big fans of American clothing store Joie and so we were super happy to hear they’ve opened an online shop, shipping their treasures to our shores – yay!

As well as stocking luxe separates, gorgeous cocktail dresses and quirky prints, the Joie website features a cute Sunday Girl blog, featuring top tips and comments from Joie and the New York glam-set.

Visit the website and shop the Spring Summer 2012 Resort collection now – think sheer blouses, super soft knits and gorgeous summer midi dresses.