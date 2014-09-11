Uniqlo Is Bringing Back Its +J Collection Just In Time For Autumn

Huge customer demand has led the store to launch a best of collection

Uniqlo has announced that it is bringing back its hugely popular +J collection this September, with a selection of the line's greatest hits.

Having originally launched in 2009, the +J collection was a collaboration with designer Jil Sander, and marked one of her first forays back into fashion after she departed from her eponymous label.

Fans of Sander's clean, minimalist aesthetic (but not the price tag that normally came with it) flocked to the Japansese high street store for an affordable piece of the designer's vision.

Unsurprisingly, it was a runaway success and the collaboration continued over five seasons until 2011. And now, three years later, it's back.

Expect all the big hitters from the original collection to be there: the hugely popular coats and parkas, the classic man's button down shirt as well as simple knits and classic tailored pieces.

The Best of +J will launch on 23 September at 6pm in store and 9am online. Make sure you don't miss it this time...

By Olivia Marks