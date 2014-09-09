Twitter Just Made Online Shopping Frighteningly Easy

Twitter is set to enter the e-commerce market with the launch of a new 'buy now' button

Twitter is set to enter the e-commerce market with the launch of a new 'buy now' button, making it even easier to get your shopping fix online.

And ever the pioneers when it comes to tech and fashion, Burberry is among the first major brand to sign up to the social media giant's latest initiative, and will launch the button straight after its London Fashion Week show next week, 15 September.

So how does it work? Well, like you've probably guessed, Twitter will store users' details so that when a brand tweets an item that catches their eye, they can literally click the button and it will get dispatched ASAP. So no more fiddling with the touchscreen on your smartphone, trying in vain to enter your card number.

The one downside? How easy it's going to make it to impulse buy. Safe to say, we're worried for our wallets.

By Olivia Marks