Twilight’s Ashley Greene set to be the new face of DKNY!

DKNY have announced that Twilight star Ashley Greene is to star as the new face of the luxe American label

From fantasy franchise to fashion’s new face, Twilight star Ashley Greene has been announced as the new DKNY and DKNY Jeans girl, both fronting their campaigns and acting as brand ambassador.

A firm fan of DKNY, Ashley has said of the collaboration: “I’ve always loved Donna Karan’s creations. To be part of the brands’ message is incredibly exciting because it feels like such an organic fit.”

And DKNY agree, stating: “Ashley embodies everything DKNY – her energy, her spirit, her eclectic personal style.”

Although we'll see Ashley in the ever-nearing next chapter of the Twilight Saga, Breaking Dawn Part 1, on 18 November, we can't wait to see her star in the upcoming SS12 campaigns.