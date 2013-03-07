Turn stylist with Lacoste!

This is YOUR chance to style up a winning outfit with Lacoste and score a £1,000 shopping spree!

If you fancy yourself as a budding Rachel Zoe, why not show team Lacoste what you’ve got by entering the super-stylish Unconventional Chic competition?

All you need to do to enter the style-off is take a snap of yourself dressed in your fave Lacoste pieces (old or new) with other items in your wardrobe. Then log onto Lookbook.nu/contest, upload your image and tag it with your name.

ALL entrants will receive a £20 voucher to spend in-store and the winner will score a £1,000 shopping spree and the chance to have their photos exhibited! Plus, you will be in good company - celebs and stylistas including Alice Gold, Laura Jackson and Laura Whitmore have all posed in their essential Lacoste duds for an exhibition at the Hewett Street Gallery in East London.

Get styling!

The competition runs until 31October. The Unconvetional Chic gallery is open to the public from 2-14 September. See Lookbook.nu/contest for more details.

By Maria Milano