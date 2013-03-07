TREND ALERT: This season's chicest shape, the cocoon!

The coolest shape of the season, the cocoon is having a real style moment. Get in on the trend here…

From coats at Burberry to dresses at Lanvin, the cocoon has been the trend to watch over the last few seasons.

Its steady rise through the runway ranks goes as far back as the classic silhouettes at Giambattista Valli in 2008 all the way through to a solid presence on every catwalk from Stella McCartney to Jil Sander for Autumn Winter 2011.

Following through this season's success, for spring summer 2012 the cocoon takes on even more strength with bold, voluminous lines and billowing sleeves confirming its place as the warmer season's most sophisticated silhouette.

So what exactly makes up the cocoon shape? Take the name literally; the cocoon starts at the base of the neck, billows out into oval-shaped structure, and re-acquaints itself with the human form somewhere between the waist and the ankles.

Proving a huge hit with celebs including America’s first lady Michelle Obama, who has long been a fan of the figure-flattering style, Gossip Girl Leighton Meester, style blogger Hanneli Mustaparta and Sarah Jessica Parker, with each new season the cocoon gets plenty of red carpet outings.

So how do us mere mortals work the trend? Look to Stella McCartney for inspiration. Her metallic foil-covered wool coat was the hit of the season, as its exaggerated shape and gold hue epitomised the trend with aplomb.

But if you're a little wary of the shape, it needn't be a top-to-toe look. For a low-key take, try this Zara coat for size. With its elegant shape and absence of collar, it's super easy to wear and will look great teamed with skinny trews and a crisp white shirt.

For the more style-brave, InStyle recommends trying COS’ silver metallic dress; the sleeveless top half and cocoon-shape skirt will flatter all shapes and sizes. With killer heels and an embellished clutch, you’ll feel like you’ve nailed the look in no time.

By Anna Vitiello