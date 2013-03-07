Treat your loved ones to the A-lister's most loved jewellery brand

Diamonds and pearls are an A-lister's essential, especially at Christmas, the season of decadence and bauble-sized jewels.

Whether you're on a budget, want to shop like a celebrity or just fancy visiting an Aladdin-cave-style store, Van Den Berg on Newburgh Street is your answer.

With every corner glinting and gleaming with magpie treats, including charm bracelets, fairy necklaces - Kylie Minogue has one - diamonds and pearls, this is your one-stop shop for the ultimate girlie gift.

Girls, bookmark their website and leave their business cards all over the house so boyfriends, husbands and Father Christmas really get the hint.

InStyle's picks include the Fairy Necklaces, from £25, which are available in a selection of characters (think appreciation and focus) and come with a little note explaining their qualities, the Diamond Stacking Rings, from £695, and the Bow Necklace, £125.

Happy shopping!

Diamonds and pearls are an A-lister's essential, especially at Christmas, the season to be cover ourselves in bauble-sized jewels.

Whether you're on a budget, want to shop like a celebrity or just fancy visiting an Aladdin's cave-style store, Van Den Berg on Newburgh Street is your answer.

With every corner gliting and gleaming with magpie treats, including charm braclets, fairy necklaces - Kylie Minogue has one - diamonds and pearls, this is your one-stop shop for the ultimate girlie present.

Girls, if in doubt, bookmark the website and leave the business cards all over the house do boyfriends, husbands and Father Christmas really get the hint.

InStyle picks include the Fairy Necklaces, from £25, which are available in a selection of characters (think appreciation and focus) and come with a little note explaining their qualities, the Diamond Stacking rings, from £695, and the Meercat charm, £29.

Happy shopping! http://www.vandenberg.co.u Diamonds and pearls are an A-lister's essential, especially at Christmas, the season to be cover ourselves in bauble-sized jewels.Whether you're on a budget, want to shop like a celebrity or just fancy visiting an Aladdin's cave-style store, Van Den Berg on Newburgh Street is your answe Diamonds and pearls are an A-lister's essential, especially at Christmas, the season to be cover ourselves in bauble-sized jewels.

By Alice Ripman