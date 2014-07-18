Topshop's New Handbag Range Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be

Topshop has just unveiled their brand new line of Premium leather arm-candy and, naturally, they're super dreamy...

Topshop has treated us to yet another amazing range; this time shifting their focus to their handbag collection. The high-street mega-brand has just announced that they have created a capsule range of Premium bags to round off their summer collection bringing us slowly into autumn, and they're due to hit stores at the end of the month.

Keeping the collection sleek, the colour palette has been restricted to black and white with a only smattering of cobalt blue.

The entire range is made from the finest quality leather and features ornate detailing such as pin-point perforation, lattice-work, cool metal hardware and printed silk inlays. Not bad considering they're actually affordable, starting at £40 for a clutch and going up to £100 for a worth-your-buck tote. Not bad, huh?

Topshop

One of our favourite designs from the exclusive seven-piece range has to be this luxe shopper. The egdy print inlay packs a bigger style hit due to it's encasement in cut-out leather, giving the bag a grunge-like feel. Unlike a regular shopper tote, this piece of arm-candy comes with a zip fastening built in, making it way more secure than other bags of the same design.

Perforated panels can be seen throughout the range, giving the bags a sporty vibe. The super-thick contrasting straps and exposed metal zip on this white handbag really give what could have been a standard style extra bite.

Topshop

Last up in our edit is this classic clutch. Finished with perforation on its centre panel, this instantly helps make the simple staple way more interesting to look at. The pouch-like shape means it'll hold more than you think, while the little wristlet makes it super-handy to keep a hold of. Yep, this is going to be your new Saturday night arm candy go-to...

With so many hot styles to choose from, the only tricky part is deciding which one you want to get your hands on first...

Roll on the end of the month!

By Maxine Eggenberger

