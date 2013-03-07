Topshop collaborates with Florence And The Machine

Florence and the Machine and Topshop is a match made in rock 'n' roll heaven as the highstreet giant designs stage outfits for her Glasto appearance.

Indie darling, Florence Welch (lead singer of Florence and the Machine should you have been living under a rock for the past few months) is one lucky lady. Not only is she supporting the legendary Blur in Manchester this Friday and THEN playing Glastonbury on Saturday - she'll be doing all this dressed ever-so glamorously in her own bespoke outfits, designed and made especially for her courtesy of Topshop. Jealous, us? Never.

A black bespoke tailored bodice will provide the center piece for each outfit, worn with three different intricate capes, fringing and delicate accents - finished with gravity defying cage style shoes in black python. The result? A kooky, glam rock ensemble - the perfect fusion for the redheaded beauty.

By Kat Webster

