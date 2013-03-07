Topshop collaborates with Florence And The Machine

Indie darling, Florence Welch (lead singer of Florence and the Machine should you have been living under a rock for the past few months) is one lucky lady. Not only is she supporting the legendary Blur in Manchester this Friday and THEN playing Glastonbury on Saturday - she'll be doing all this dressed ever-so glamorously in her own bespoke outfits, designed and made especially for her courtesy of Topshop. Jealous, us? Never.
A black bespoke tailored bodice will provide the center piece for each outfit, worn with three different intricate capes, fringing and delicate accents - finished with gravity defying cage style shoes in black python. The result? A kooky, glam rock ensemble - the perfect fusion for the redheaded beauty.
By Kat Webster
