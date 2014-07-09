Topshop AW14 First Look: What To Expect From The Brand Come Autumn

Topshop have just released their highly anticipated AW14 campaign shots, giving us a very stylish taster of what's yet to come from the cool-girl brand...

Topshop have given us a first look of their AW14 range and, judging by these amazing campaign shots, it's set to be something pretty special...

The brand, who are known for their on-the-pulse stance on all things fashion, have really homed in on the key trends for next season, making their collection more relevant than ever.

Shifting their focus from kitsch prints and ultra-bright hues, their autumnal collection carries a more muted colour palette with seriously wearable separates dominating the range. Of course, jackets play a key part in the new line, with shearling, quilting and cape trend-bases covered.

Topshop

As well as chunky knits and biker jeans, the brand have played a particular homage to power dressing with tailored suit trousers, coordinating sets and minimal cut coats weighing in at the more sophisticated end of the brands broad autumnal spectrum. Reworked in dark blush pinks and dusky apricots, this is work wear 2.0.

Topshop

The general vibe of the range has an apparent '70s feel to it, tapping in on what's set to be the biggest trend of the season. Sequin mini skirts, over-the-knee boots, ruffled peasant dresses and roll necks are all points of retro-note. As always, the eclectic mix of high-low styling is predominant throughout the campaign, oozing the cool-girl aesthetic the brand practically invented.

Yep, this is one collection we can't wait to start wearing; so much so we're actually willing the summer to be over just so we can get our hands on it. Bring on September...

By Maxine Eggenberger

Got a tablet? You can now download In Style magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.