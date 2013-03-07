This is one must-have mac!

We went doolally for the Burberry s/s 2010 show at London Fashion Week, with its delicious reworking of the classic trench. And now we are absolutely loving this fun yet ultra-chic Agent Orange cotton mac by offbeat label Red or Dead.

A witty spin on the classic cover-up, with a mini medal, sleek piping, quirky printed lining and just a hint of Inspector Clouseau, it’s the perfect trans-seasonal piece. And as if that weren’t enough, it’s also a superbly purse-friendly buy at £59.99.

Available exclusively at Bank stores (0844 264 0111), or at bankfashion.co.uk. Grab it while you can!

By Paula Rodney