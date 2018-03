Every Friday InStyle_UK gives you the chance to win amazing prizes!

Every Friday InStyle gives you the chance to win a-mazing prizes, and this week up for grabs is the gorgeous Pippa Bag from accessories brand Modalu. What better way to step into Spring?!

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER

Winning with #InStyleVIP is easy, simply follow us on twitter @instyle_uk and look out for tweets on Friday to tell you how you can win. Good luck!