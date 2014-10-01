There's Already A Copy Of Amal Alamuddin's Wedding Dress And It Is Beaut

You might not be able to marry George Clooney but thanks to Isabelle Armstrong you can at least look like his bride...

Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney may have only tied the knot in Venice four days ago, but it only took a matter of hours for her bespoke Oscar De La Renta dress to copied by hit bridal designer, Isabelle Armstrong.

After the first official images of Amal in all of her bridal glory were released by People and Hello magazines respectively, the quick-thinking designer and her nimble team of seamstresses went straight to work creating an amazing homage to her wedding gown.

Amal's custom-made dress featured a lavish and sweeping train, an off-the-shoulder neckline and a nipped in waist to accentuate her hourglass figure; and it looks like all of these design traits have been captured Armstrong's homage.

The news came of the doppelganger the same day as the official images were released, so your guess is as good as ours as to how they managed to create the frock in such a short period of time. Even their press team seemed stumped at how they pulled off the feat, saying that they must have had 'elves' on hand to help. Er, ok...

It might be a copy of the designer original but don't be fooled; this is no slap-dash effort. Made from the highest quality lace and finished beautifully, it looks super expensive - mainly because it is.

If Amal's wedding dress was the style of your dreams, you'll be pleased to hear this number is cheaper than her bespoke gown. The downside? It'll still set you back around £4500.

The dress will hit US stores Saks and Bergdorf Goodman on Saturday so, should you be in the market for a wedding dress George Clooney is guaranteed to approve of, you might want to consider this...

By Maxine Eggenberger