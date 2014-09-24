The Very Fashionable Rise Of The Micro Bag...

The style set are ditching their hold-all totes and bulky bags in favour of something a little more compact but a million times cuter

The Trapeze, the Birkin, the Alexa; most of the world's most iconic It bags have come in the form of oversized totes. However, a new breed of arm candy is starting to emerge and our postures couldn't be happier.

Meet the micro bag; the latest arm-candy obsession the fash pack can't seem to get enough of.

We've clocked everyone from The Blonde Salad's Chiara Ferragni to Russian fashion mogul Miroslava Duma sporting a teeny tote or a minuscule cross body and, after Karl Lagerfeld took things to the next petite level in his SS15 collection for Fendi, you can bet your Louboutins on the fact that they're going to be BIG news next season.

While they might not be able to hold as much contents as your trusty tote, you won't find anything more liberating than downsizing your daily essentials to fit into your tiny bag. See ya' later, back ache...

Already a bonefide handbag hit on the street style circuit this Fashion Month, the style that everyone in the know has been toting is, without a doubt, Prada's mini top handle tote. Complete with a long shoulder strap, it can be handheld or worn effortlessly and weightlessly across your body just as Daria Shapovalova, a seasoned FROW-goer, debuted at Milan Fashion Week.

It's so in demand that it's entirely sold out on the luxury labels e-boutique. Now, you can either sign up for the already page-long waiting list or, like the savvy shoppers we know you are, you can seek out the gorgeous alternatives currently on offer (not to mention fully stocked).

Check out the amazing micro bags you can get your perfectly manicured paws on right this second below...

1. Pink Mini Bowler Bag, £18, Dorothy Perkins

With it's sleek and minimal shape and almost overpowering top handles, only the most seasoned fashionista's will be able to tell the difference between this gorgeous pink bag and the Prada original. If pink just isn't your thing, fear not; Dorothy Perkins has also modelled this pretty number in go-with-everything cream and office-appropriate black. Nice work, DP...

2. Mini Leather City Bag, £825, Balenciaga

If you've got change to throw, you'll definitely want to consider kick-starting your micro bag obsession with this little lovely. Balenciaga has given the mini-bag an even teenier spin with its city bag. The luggage tag you see at the front of the bag is real size, giving you an indication of its very slight size.

3. Colour Block Mini Bag, £29.99, Zara

You can always count on high street fashion favourite Zara to get in on the luxury trends before other savvy stores and its micro arm-candy offering is certainly no exception. The short chain strap can be switched to a longer faux leather version, transforming it from a handheld style to an easy to wear shoulder strap in a flash. Now that's what we call getting more for your money...

Excuse us while we push our oversized hold-alls to the back of our wardrobes...

By Maxine Eggenberger