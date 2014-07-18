The TV Show That’s Giving Us Serious Workwear Envy

OK, so The Honourable Woman is a PROPER serious drama. It’s gritty. Last night’s episode made us gasp out loud in shock at a particularly gruesome ending. But it’s also the most stylish thing on TV at the moment and its star, Maggie Gyllenhaal, plays Nessa Stein, a hugely successful businesswoman with a wardrobe to match. Our fashion radar was first switched on when she wore a stunning green and grey leopard print Roland Mouret dress for the majority of episode one.

And it’s not just power dresses that Nessa’s been rocking. See how she teams a peach camisole with structured tailoring? Wears a pussy bow blouse with such style that we’re reassessing the ones at the back of our wardrobes from 2011? There was even a scene where she was crying in nude mesh underwear that made us want to hot-foot it to COS to stock up on sporty lingerie.

White trouser suits, long tailored coats – she’s got it all. So if you’ve hit a workwear rut, head to iPlayer for some inspiration. And even if you don’t, it’s worth watching anyway, if only for Gyllenhaal’s incredible English accent.

By Hannah Rochell

Pictures courtesy of BBC