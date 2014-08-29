The Runway Looks We Want To See Cheryl Rock This X Factor

From Versace to Valentino, we’ve rounded up the AW14 looks we want to see our Chezza in this X Factor

Our favourite X Factor judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini (try saying that after a few glasses of bubbly) is back and set to be more fabulous than ever before. While her style at the auditions has been pretty pared-down, with a serious sports-luxe influence, her appearance in that Monique Lhullier gown at Cannes 2014 hints that our Cheryl is still a sucker for Hollywood glamour. We’ve scoured the catwalks for our fav AW14 looks that we’re desperate for Chezza to rock on the X Factor stage.

The Futuristic Look

Who can forget Cheryl’s appearance in 2010 wearing this highly structured mini from British designer David Koma? It caught us off-guard, but Cheryl seemed to love this vinyl-inspired choice for rock ‘n’ roll week. We reckon this Christopher Kane dress is bang on, indulging her current penchant for a pleated skirt and a nod towards the prim and proper. Although we’ll miss those thigh-high Tabitha Simmons boots...

Goddess Week

Arguably one of Cheryl’s strongest ever looks, this white Atelier Versace gown was nothing less than a showstopper. For 2014, we’re hoping Cheryl goes even bigger, and chooses a frock from one of her favourite designers with this white illusion gown from Zuhair Murad’s AW14 Couture collection. Take it from us, it’s a sure fire winner.

The Statement Mini

Our Cheryl is no stranger to a teeny tiny dress in a pop colour – 2009 gave us scarlet fish-scaled Atelier Versace, fuschia Jean-Pierre Braganza and a cut-out party dress from Giles Deacon. For AW14, we suspect Cheryl is going to ditch the cleavage-baring minis and indulge her more high-fashion side. Could she go for this badge-embroidered mini from Mary Katratzou?

The Halloween Special

Cheryl wore this Stephane Rolland gown back in 2009, and we loved it. For the scariest night of the year, we want all-out creepy glamour from Mrs FV; this spooky Alexander McQueen feathered creation would be perfect. The scary witch look is hot right?

The Unexpected Dress-Down

The rumour mill went into overdrive in 2010 when Simon Cowell reportedly told the girls off because their outrageous outfit choices were distracting viewers from the singing (as if we watch it for anything else). Cheryl simply styled out the drama, appearing in chic Julien MacDonald trousers with undone hair and pared-down makeup. We predict that this year’s smart cas’ will look a little like this monochrome ensemble from Versace.

Animal Print

Forget leopard print, it’s all about cow print for AW14. We reckon Cheryl would look super hot in this monochrome Moschino mini.

The Finale

The finale. The big one. The one we’re all waiting for (already, even though it’s only August). Cheryl has pulled out all the stops so far – she chose silver cut-out Julien MacDonald in 2008, Georges Chakra in 2009, and dialled up the Hollywood glamour in 2010 with a red J. Mendel gown and a slicked-back updo. We’re expecting nothing less from Mrs F-V in 2014 and once again Versace is our choice for Chezza’s big moment.

By Jordan Harries

