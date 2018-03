Pandora is always our go-to brand for romantic timeless jewellery. Here are my top pics from their new Valentine's collection. Show someone that you love them: your Mum, BFF, boyfriend, girlfriend, sister, neighbour, colleague... spread the love! If your sweetheart isn't madly in love with you already, they certainly will be after you give them one of these pieces...

Love necklace £60

Hearts necklace £99

Love ring £45

Hearts ring £90

All pieces availble from www.pandora.net