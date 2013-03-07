The Outnet is celebrating its 2nd birthday with a £2 sale!

Our favourite online discount fashion site The Outnet is holding a £2 sale to celebrate its 2nd birthday…

It’s been two years since fashion discount mecca The Outnet launched and to celebrate the start of a third year they’re holding a £2 sale for one day only.

SHOP: WEDGES

On 15 April there’ll be a whole host of designer goods including a £1,340 Alberta Ferretti coat, a Halston Hester bag worth £1,747 and a £1,595 Marc Jacobs dress, all up for grabs for the unbelievable price of £2!

Due to the popularity of last year’s sale, The Outnet have made this year’s an all together more exclusive event by allocating just 2,000 spaces in the virtual sale room.

All you need to do to enter the ticket draw is register on the site and hope that you’re one of the lucky 200 people drawn at random every day from now until 14 April.

SHOP: SPRING WORKWEAR CHIC

But even if you don’t make it to the sale, everyone that registers will get free postage on their next purchase and a further 20 people will win £200 of credit.

You can’t lose!