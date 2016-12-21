In partnership with Snap Fashion.

After the general hoopla and giddiness of the recent announcement of my brother-in-law’s engagement (congratulations Henry and Tina), my other sister-in-law, being rather concerned that she is going to be asked to be a bridesmaid, called me in a panic.

It turns out, she’s offered up my services, as Fashion Director and general taste-maker, to help with the task of finding the perfect bridesmaid dresses. My challenge is to make five grown women look good in the same shade and/or style of dress, hopefully in something they *might* consider wearing again. No pressure, then...

Buying your own wedding dress can be stressful enough, so imagine how overwhelming it can feel to find the perfect dress for your entire bridal party. From dealing with various personalities, shapes, sizes and different taste preferences, brides often find the process more difficult than they anticipated.

You want your friends and family to feel happy, comfortable, attractive and as excited about your wedding day as you are, not dreading it because you are making them wear a peach tulle dress inspired by Scarlett O’Hara in Gone with the Wind.

Who could forget that scene in 27 Dresses where Katherine Heigl flings open the doors of her overflowing wardrobe to reveal an assortment of bridesmaids dresses made up of sparkly mesh crinolines and badly-fitting satin corsets, each one being more comical and poofier than the last.

Or how about when Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City dressed her bridesmaids in totally different bold colours – incase you don’t remember, black, red and purple, Maybe that’s what sent Mr Big running in the other direction?

Now here’s the dilemma. Do you go for colour or shape? Answer: colour.

I suggest choosing one colour but in different styles, but you've got to think seriously about the colour. Blush and taupe maybe the ‘in’ bridesmaid dress colours right now, but they don’t suit every skin tone - they can easily wash some people out.

Top tip: If you’ve got a range of fair, olive and dark skin tones, go for a two-colour palette to please everyone. How about pink and a darker coral?

Bridesmaid dress inspo 1: Jerry Hall's daughters, Georgia May and Elizabeth Jagger, stole the show at her wedding to Rupert Murdoch when dressed in different shades of blue to compliment the bride’s dress.





Bridesmaid dress inspo 2: When model Molly Sims and the street style star Giovanna Battaglia both got married, each opted for shades of nude and soft pinks for their bridesmaids.







Bridesmaid dress inspo 3: The wedding of Victoria’s Secret model Anna Beatriz Barros this summer saw her Angel bridesmaids all wearing slightly different dresses in a tonal scale of pink hues. The effect of the group together looked pretty amazing in the photos.

Tina has had many ideas but inspiration finally came from a beautiful arrangement of flowers from florist Scarlett and Violet, in soft and similar subtle tones of pinks and lilacs.

This is where my Snap Fashion app came into play – open up the app, photograph the desired colour, search ‘dresses’ and let a sea of gorgeous gowns in the same shade appear before your eyes. You pick the colour and fabric, then each girl can decide on the style most flattering for her body type. It's never been easier.

So whatever the other stresses of getting married are, they needn’t be your bridesmaids dresses.

That's one thing sorted and ticked off the list.

