Check out the new Chloe sunglasses taking Tinsel-town by storm as seen on Rachel Bilson and Leighton Meester!

Loved by Rachel Bilson and Leighton Meester the Tilia sunglasses by Chloe are made of a two layer acetate frame, which provides subtle colour contrasts.

This cool new style revives the Audrey Hepburn feline shape and 70's geek chic in a modern style that gives retro a contemporary overhaul. This new shape is chic and playful and certainly one for the wish list!

They retail at £180 and for stockists call: 0208 896 8780

By Roberta Massy-Birch