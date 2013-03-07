The My-Wardrobe Holiday Shop is open!

My-Wardrobe opens the doors to its fab online holiday shop - packed full of top designers including DVF Swim and 3.1 Philip Lim Swim...

My-Wardrobe.com are celebrating the launch of their fab new Holiday Shop with an exclusive five piece collection from Aussie design duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann.

Also featuring in the Holiday Shop are DVF Swim and 3.1 Phillip Lim Swim along with exclusive ‘Nikita’ sunglasses from Tom Ford, chic sandals by Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti and maxi kaftans from the stunning new M Missoni collection.

Sarah Curran, CEO and Founder of my-wardrobe.com comments, “Shopping for a holiday wardrobe can often be a last minute task, so the launch of our ‘Holiday Shop’ makes it really efficient. We are delighted to have worked with US designers Zimmermann to create a beautiful collection, which is exclusive for my-wardrobe.com shoppers, as well as introducing an aspirational edit of new designers for Spring Summer 2011.”

And with plenty of choice from other luxe labels such as Camilla Skovgaard, Dannijo and Preen Line, we're stocking up for our hols!

By Tara Gardner