The Most Instagrammed Shoe Of AW14 Is Finally Here...

We've been dreaming about these bad boys since April and, get this, they're actually affordable...

In the fashion world, journalists, bloggers, stylists and industry insiders are invited to a never-ending array of events hosted by the world's leading brands with the sole intention of getting their products seen. One of the busiest times of the year occurs in March/April, when all of your favourite labels will preview their forthcoming collections for the autumn at their bi-annual Press Days and, this year, there was one item that stood out against the rest...

Fashion editors were stopped in their tracks when they came across these beyond-beaut bejewelled pumps. Modelled in dazzling gold, timeless black and sleek navy, snaps of these flat shoes soon started to clog up our Instagram accounts.

Packed with insane wow-appeal, you'd be forgiven for thinking these shoes are the work of Jimmy Choo, Malono Blahnik or Miu Miu. But no, they're actually from the high-street.

...Now that you've composed yourselves, we're very pleased to tell you that you can snap these lovelies up from none other than Boden. Yes, way.

Boden has given its AW14 collection a boost in the style stakes with ruffled check blouses, faux-fur gilets and gorgeous floral midis, but these stunning pumps have to be its crowning glory.

The shoes caused such a stir at the brand's press day that it was its most-liked Instagram shot in the brands history and had it also ranked up a record amount of comments. What that translates to is that A LOT of people want to get their hands on these shoes...

We're here to tell you that, just this week, the shoes have finally touched down on Boden's website and are still fully stocked in every colourway, in every size. However, we're prepared to bet our designer bags on the fact that they're set to sell out. And fast at that. Get them here before they go.

They might come in at £129 but with so much double-take potential, we definitely think it's worth the investment. The only tricky part will be choosing which set to invest in first...

By Maxine Eggenberger