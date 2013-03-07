The most glam shoe to hit the Croisette!

Check out the seriously fabulous shoe Sergio Rossi’s designed in honour of the Cannes Film Festival!

With the Cannes Film Festival kicking off today, all eyes will of course be on the fabulous gowns hitting the red carpet. But this year the footwear could be stealing the limelight thanks to Sergio Rossi’s stunning new design.

The Minaudiere is the uber-glam sandal inspired by the world’s most famous film festival. It’s red satin and features a Swarovski crystal heel and stunning ankle tie adorned with golden butterflies – attention-seekers indeed!

But it’s not just the stars who will be sporting them - you can have your Cinderella moment, too, as the limited-edition sandals will be in selected stores from 17 May, priced £905.

By Maria Milano