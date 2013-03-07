The mini goes maxi as Alexa Chung mixes it up!

Alexa Chung shows off her star style at Philip Lim at NYFW!

We’ve always thought Alexa Chung could pull off any look, and she proved it yesterday as she switched up her traditional mini for this season’s maxi.

Our favourite fashion icon sat in the front row at the 3.1 Philip Lim catwalk presentation in this elegant pinafore dress, with a cream blouse, Mary Jane pumps and pink Chanel bag.

This is a pretty big change of pace for Alexa, who typically opts for shorter items with a more casual finish, showing off her long, slender legs.

But it seems that Alexa's experimenting with a different look. Just the day before she attended the Mulberry presentation in a blue, knee-length polka dot dress with the Mulberry Lily across her body.

But she then worked her usual laidback chic as she emerged in a short-sleeved denim blouse with gold-button detail, and tailored black shorts for the after party. In typically effortless style she even whipped the denim off as the evening went on, revealing a baggy white T-shirt!

Whatever the look, she always manages to look great!

By Charlotte Owen