The May Fair Hotel gets a Felder Felder makeover for London Fashion Week

The Felder Felder twins have transformed The May Fair Hotel’s façade for London Fashion Week

Giving The May Fair Hotel a rock and roll edge, the Felder Felder twins, Annnette and Daniela, unveiled their transformation of the famous façade to kick off London Fashion Week!

With their sketches transformed into giant screens, the designer duo were thrilled to see the official hotel to London Fashion Week given some Felder Felder wow-factor, admitting: “It makes us really proud to have our designs exhibited at the top hotel of London Fashion Week.”

See the stylish makeover for yourself by heading to The May Fair Hotel, where on Sunday London cool kid Sunday Girl will be DJ in resident from 8pm-9.30pm.