The John Lewis Christmas Advert Is Here – And It's A Tearjerker

We've got the first look at the John Lewis Christmas advert before it hits TV screens.

You know Christmas has arrived when John Lewis unveils its annual festive advert.

We didn't think the high street stalwart could better last year's animated efforts – but they just have.

Entitled Monty's Christmas, the 2014 advert told the festive story of a young boy called Sam and his unlikely friendship with a penguin, Monty.

While Sam and Monty have some good times together, from spending summer days bouncing on a trampoline to painting pictures, there's one thing missing in Monty's life – a lady penguin. That's right, this is a story about a penguin looking for love, and we're not ashamed to say it's got a just a little bit moist-eyed.

Of course, there was obligatory melancholy soundtrack to help you on your way to a full on break down, from singer songwriter Tom Odell. It melted even the coldest of hearts, however hard you try and fight against it.

