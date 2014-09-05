The High Street Top With The Ultimate Fashion Seal Of Approval

Fancy being a man repeller? No. Fancy being THE Man Repeller? Sure - and for under £30, you can recreate Leandra Medine's look...

Leandra Medine, a.k.a The Man Repeller, a.k.a one of the best fashion bloggers in the industry, hit the Dannijo SS15 New York Fashion Week in a sequined vest top - and not just any old vest top.

Usually one for MaxMara, Balenciaga and other budget-blowing brands, we were surprised to recognise it from high street giant H&M's new collection.

Ignoring the brand's styling, the 26-year-old fashionista paired the top with the denim trend du jour: ripped jeans (as seen recently on the likes of Kendall, Olivia, Cheryl and pretty much the entirety of the A-list fash pack) and a Gaydamak bracelet.

Fancy recreating the look? It seems Leandra doesn’t have quite the same effect as K-Middy (and we genuinely don’t know why) as the top is still available on the H&M site for £29.99, in all sizes.

We can't help but think Leandra's subtly moving away from her 'Man Repeller' title. On the blog, it clearly states a man repeller is 'she who outfits herself in a sartorially offensive mode that may result in repelling members of the opposite sex'. I don't know about you, but I wouldn't call this slinky get-up 'sartorially offensive'. Quite the opposite.

Either way, she seemed happy with the look and was caught in act of a sneaky window reflection selfie.

Instagram/Leandra Medine

... And just when we thought she couldn't get any cooler.

By Rebecca Gillam