The Hermes Kelly goes super-size

The Hermes Kelly is perhaps the world’s most famous It-bag and now you’ve got the chance to examine it inch by inch up close as it gets a super-size makeover courtesy of Selfridges. The handbag, named after Grace Kelly, has been turned into a 4-meter installation displayed at the London department store as part of its Christmas toy theme and will sit alongside a host of other made-for-adult toys, including a Barbie foot, where the iconic doll replaces the football players on the table.

The Kellydoscope will offer visitors the chance to enter the giant replica and experience life as an accessory in the luxury handbag via multi-sensory video technology and special effects. What could be more fun than that? You have to see it to believe it.

From Friday 19 November until Tuesday 30 November at Selfridges, London.

By Maria Milano