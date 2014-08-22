The Faux-Fur Scarf Brand Poised To Take Fashion Week By Storm

After all, what other occasion calls for copious amounts of technicolour fuzz?

Fearne Cotton just answered all of our transitional dressing woes with one simple outfit hack, an amazing furry scarf. We want it. We want it bad.

We clocked the 32-year-old DJ and general InStyle HQ casual-style crush rocking a very on-point technicolour scarf as she strolled around London, and we made it our personal mission to track down this piece of accessory-genius.

From Brit designer Helen Moore, the bright panel scarf not only packs a serious style hit but it's also animal-friendly as the brand use only faux-fur on their designs.

Finally, a majorly fashionable furry line that doesn't come with the stigma of using real fur.

Helen Moore

The sleek shape of the stole means it'll work with a whole host of coat-shapes without effecting the way it sits. However, it's the bright hues and clashing colours that we think will set the fash pack into a scarf-wearing frenzy.

We can just see the likes of Susie Bubble and Alexa Chung rocking one of Helen Moore's scarves to no end during Fashion Month. So much so, we're coining them as the must-have accessory for London Fashion Week: we'll be rocking ours with an on-trend pastel coat, a white shift and chunky patent loafers.

Fearne's version is just about to be restocked online but there are tons of other panelled and block-colour styles ready to shop now in the meantime. ​The prices are in check too, starting at £98 and peaking at £120, meaning you don't need to have the bank balance of a seasoned designer shopper to get a hero-scarf of your very own - yay!

Check them out right here and get in on the Helen Moore action before the rest of the style set...

By Maxine Eggenberger