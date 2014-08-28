The Dress Olivia Palermo & Co Love, Found (And It's Only £65...)

Olivia Palermo, Emmy Rossum and Bella Thorne have gone crazy over this statement yellow frock and we've tracked it down for you. No 'Thank You' cards required...

Olivia Palermo stopped us in our tracks when she stepped out in this stand-out look and we've been pining over it ever since.

Sporting a statement yellow frock, which she coordinated perfectly with her seriously chic lace up booties and clashed it like a pro with a turquoise clutch, we were officially in colour block heaven. Oh, and see that patterned hem? The 28-year-old writer and fashion maven added the kooky twist herself with one simple styling trick; by layering a tribal motif skirt underneath the bright-hued frock. We never doubted it, but she just cemented her status as one of InStyle HQ's most seasoned style crushes once again. Seriously, does this girl ever put a sartorial-foot wrong?

No matter how hard we've tried, we just can't stop thinking about her sunshine yellow frock, and it looks like we're not the only one...

Rex Features

We've also clocked actress Emmy Rossum in the citrus-hit shirt dress, which she contrasted with black accessories. Whoever said black and yellow should never be worn together clearly hadn't seen this ensemble...

Rex Features

On top of that, American songstress Bella Thorne also rubbed the casual dress of our dreams in our faces when she stepped out in LA rocking the same style as OP and Emmy had previously. You know that saying three's a trend? Well, here's the proof...

We don't know about you but we want this dress, and we want it bad. After making it our personal mission, we've scoured the web to find the very dress that's making the style set go wild. It took a while, but we tracked it down, and the best part? It's insanely affordable.

US brand LOFT are the store behind the dress of the season and, luckily for us, they now ship to the UK (breathes a major sigh of relief...).

A mere £65 for the frock with Olivia's very stylish seal of approval? Yep, it would seem our fashion prayers have been answered and then some.

Remarkably, the dress is still fully stocked in every size and you can get your hands on it right here. But you better click quick; the entire InStyle team has their bank cards at the ready...

By Maxine Eggenberger