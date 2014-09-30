The Cool Girl's Guide To Nautical Dressing

Chloë Grace Moretz's gorgeous look has put us in the mood for all things nautical. Here's our guide to nailing the tricky trend like a pro...

Chloë Grace Moretz has made a big impression on our fashion radar recently thanks mainly to the stunning array of frocks and outfits shes sported on the promo-tour of her latest flick and to awards and glam parties over the last few weeks. While she always looks polished and styled to perfection she's never afraid to tackle a tricky trend, and her most recent attire is certainly no different.

We clocked the 17-year-old actress at AOL's BUILD Speaker Series event looking seriously chic in Kenzo's burnt orange, cream and blue striped knit which she tucked into a sweet navy split-front skirt complete with luxe gold buttons that also from the label. As soon as we spotted her amazing nautical look, we've been dying to try it for ourselves ever since.

Now that the street style set are getting in on the action at Paris Fashion Week too, we reckon that there's no better time to show nautical fashion some love.

The key to making your nautical ensembles more haute than ahoy is to keep the prints sophisticated and minimal; we recommend steering clear of busy rope motifs and sticking to clean stripes to give your look that instant nauti-feel.

Gold accessories are another way to channel the trend; where you go for chunky hoop earrings or a statement belt, a high-shine gold tone will instantly resemble the finish on a navy officers jacket.

To make navigating this kitsch trend easier, we've scoured every e-boutique to find the best buys with an oceanic homage. Yep, this is how cool girls do nautical...

Navy Dual-Fabric Blazer, £59.99, Zara

One of the sleekest nautical buys around has to be the navy double-breasted blazer. Loved by the style set, it'll give everything from your trusty skinny jeans to your floaty dresses instant sleek-appeal.

This Zara number is one of the hottest styles on offer thanks to its slightly oversized shape. If, however, you're a tad strapped for cash, you might want to consider updating your existing blazer with large gold buttons.

Red Stripe Trousers, £95, Reiss

Striped trousers are another easy outfit updater you might want to add to your fashion repertoire. We love the red, white and blue colourway of these taper trousers; the vertical stripes will lengthen your pins in a flash while the taper shape will slimline them to perfection.

If you love this stand-out print as much as we do, you'll be pleased to hear that Reiss has come up trumps with a matching top to boot...

Cream And Black Lace Up Heels, £186, Bionda Castana At TheOutnet

Lace-up shoes chicly mimic the rope details associated with the nautical trend but in a way more subtle way. The monochrome hue of these lovelies will work in seamlessly with your existing wardrobe and will look their best paired with skirt, dresses or culottes to show off their multiple straps in full.

Gold-Plated Knot Earrings, £10, Asos

Ok, so we know we said to avoid full-on knot prints but accessory wise, they'll nail the trend in one go.

Style your hair into a loose braided up-do to show off these gold-plated studs. They'll look gorgeous paired with a high neck knitted dress and patent loafers for a dinner out with friends or casual cocktails on Saturday eve.

Multi-Stripe Knitted Jumper, £380, J.W. Anderson At Net-A-Porter

We all know and love J.W. Anderson's anchor motif sweaters but this chunky knit is just as iconic.

While the base colour is timeless white, the bright red panel will give any outfit a major cool injection. This will look great paired with your boyfriend jeans and suede boots when you're off duty.

Block Stripe Satin Midi Skirt, £150, Iris & Ink

TheOutnet's own clothing range has stepped up its game for yet another season and is set to be the answer to all of our basic fashion needs this autumn. Alongside the timeless leather dresses and silk blouses we've come to know and love from the label, they've also made a foray into sleek satin crepe skirts and frocks modelled in this amazing bold stripe print.

Give this gorgeous skirt a down-time spin with a chunky cable knit jumper in cream or taupe for a get-up Alexa Chung would be proud to step out in.

Striped A-Line Dress, £70, Topshop

Topshop's sell out satin dress is finally back in stock, and it's been given a cool new update for AW. More navy in tone than the previous version, we'll be rocking this lovely with a cream coat and red heels for the ultimate in formal attire.

You know that autumn wedding you've been looking for a dress to wear to? It's time to call off the search...

So, there you have it; proof that nautical doesn't always have to mean white frocks and sailor hats. You know, unless you're in to that kind of thing...

By Maxine Eggenberger