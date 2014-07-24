The Bucket Hat Is Having A Moment

It all started when Rihanna wore a camouflage-print bucket hat last summer. Whilst we, er, take our hats off (sorry) to the stylish starlet for her unfailing ability to make her one-off looks into global trends, we had to do a double take at this sartorial choice.

Yet it looked like, once again, Rihanna was at the forefront of the Next Big Thing in fashion. The favoured headgear of fishermen and sun-shy toddlers alike may have been banished from our fashion radar for over a decade, but it looks like it’s making a comeback.

The bucket hat has also cropped up across the SS15 catwalk shows – Isabel Marant, Burberry Prorsum and Rag & Bone all sent the humble hat down their runways. Celebrity admirers of the look range from Pharrell Williams to Eliza Doolittle, who rocked her leopard-print version with a toned-down white maxi-dress.

Tapping into the ever-growing 90s revival, the bucket hat joins jelly sandals, scrunchies and crop tops in its nostalgic tribute to the past. This is a look that you need to have some fun with rather than playing it down. Wear a bold, colourful print like this number from New Era, or take inspiration from Miley Cyrus pair a more muted bucket hat with a plaid shirt, for a nod to 90s grunge.

Although it may be something of a divisive trend (particularly for those of us who remember Kevin & Perry Go Large a little too well), the bucket hat is going nowhere. For a cute, carefree look, we say you should give it a try...

By Francesca Specter / @ChezSpecter