The British Fashion Awards 2014 Nominations Are In

Rex
by: Olivia Marks
22 Oct 2014

Victoria Beckham, Alexander McQueen and Cara Delevingne have all been nominated for prizes

The British Fashion Awards nominations have been released, and there are some familiar names, as well as newcomers, in the list of nominees.

Victoria Beckham is once again in the running for Brand of the Year award, but is up against stiff competition for the title, with Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney also nominated in the same category.

Christopher Kane, who scooped Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2013, has also been nominated for the same accolade for another year, alongside Erdem and JW Anderson.

But the Model of the Year category might prove to be the toughest category of them all, with BFFs Cara Delevingne and Jourdann Dunn battling it out, alongside Sam Rollinson, to take home the coveted prize. Neither Jourdan nor relative newcomer Sam have been winners before, so if two-time Model of the Year Cara loses, we're sure she won't be too sore about it.

Other awards on the night include the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, which recognises a British stylist, make-up artist, photographer, art director or producer, as well as the BFC Outstanding Achievement award.

The awards will take place on December 1st and will be hosted for the second year running by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall. Here are the list of nominees in full:

Emerging Womenswear Designer
1205
 Marques'Almeida
 Thomas Tait

Emerging Menswear Designer
Astrid Andersen 
Craig Green
 Lee Roach

Emerging Accessory Designer
Fernando Jorge
 Prism 
Yunus & Eliza

New Establishment Designer
Emilia Wickstead
 Peter Pilotto 
Simone Rocha

Establishment Designer
Margaret Howell 
Preen
 Roland Mouret

Womenswear Designer
Christopher Kane
 Erdem 
JW Anderson

Menswear Designer
Christopher Bailey for Burberry
 JW Anderson 
Paul Smith 
Tom Ford

Accessory Designer
Anya Hindmarch
 Charlotte Olympia 
Nicholas Kirkwood

International Designer
Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent
 Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton 
Raf Simons

Red Carpet Designer
Alexander McQueen 
Mary Katrantzou 
Roksanda

Brand
Alexander McQueen 
Stella McCartney 
Victoria Beckham

Model
Cara Delevingne 
Jourdan Dunn 
Sam Rollinson

Creative Campaign
Lanvin
 Louis Vuitton 
Vivienne Westwood

 

