The British Fashion Awards 2014 Nominations Are In

The British Fashion Awards nominations have been released, and there are some familiar names, as well as newcomers, in the list of nominees.

Victoria Beckham is once again in the running for Brand of the Year award, but is up against stiff competition for the title, with Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney also nominated in the same category.

Christopher Kane, who scooped Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2013, has also been nominated for the same accolade for another year, alongside Erdem and JW Anderson.

But the Model of the Year category might prove to be the toughest category of them all, with BFFs Cara Delevingne and Jourdann Dunn battling it out, alongside Sam Rollinson, to take home the coveted prize. Neither Jourdan nor relative newcomer Sam have been winners before, so if two-time Model of the Year Cara loses, we're sure she won't be too sore about it.

Other awards on the night include the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, which recognises a British stylist, make-up artist, photographer, art director or producer, as well as the BFC Outstanding Achievement award.

The awards will take place on December 1st and will be hosted for the second year running by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall. Here are the list of nominees in full:

Emerging Womenswear Designer

1205

Marques'Almeida

Thomas Tait

Emerging Menswear Designer

Astrid Andersen

Craig Green

Lee Roach

Emerging Accessory Designer

Fernando Jorge

Prism

Yunus & Eliza

New Establishment Designer

Emilia Wickstead

Peter Pilotto

Simone Rocha

Establishment Designer

Margaret Howell

Preen

Roland Mouret

Womenswear Designer

Christopher Kane

Erdem

JW Anderson

Menswear Designer

Christopher Bailey for Burberry

JW Anderson

Paul Smith

Tom Ford

Accessory Designer

Anya Hindmarch

Charlotte Olympia

Nicholas Kirkwood

International Designer

Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent

Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton

Raf Simons

Red Carpet Designer

Alexander McQueen

Mary Katrantzou

Roksanda

Brand

Alexander McQueen

Stella McCartney

Victoria Beckham

Model

Cara Delevingne

Jourdan Dunn

Sam Rollinson

Creative Campaign

Lanvin

Louis Vuitton

Vivienne Westwood