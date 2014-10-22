The British Fashion Awards 2014 Nominations Are In

The British Fashion Awards nominations have been released, and there are some familiar names, as well as newcomers, in the list of nominees.
Victoria Beckham is once again in the running for Brand of the Year award, but is up against stiff competition for the title, with Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney also nominated in the same category.
Christopher Kane, who scooped Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2013, has also been nominated for the same accolade for another year, alongside Erdem and JW Anderson.
But the Model of the Year category might prove to be the toughest category of them all, with BFFs Cara Delevingne and Jourdann Dunn battling it out, alongside Sam Rollinson, to take home the coveted prize. Neither Jourdan nor relative newcomer Sam have been winners before, so if two-time Model of the Year Cara loses, we're sure she won't be too sore about it.
Other awards on the night include the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, which recognises a British stylist, make-up artist, photographer, art director or producer, as well as the BFC Outstanding Achievement award.
The awards will take place on December 1st and will be hosted for the second year running by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall. Here are the list of nominees in full:
Emerging Womenswear Designer
1205
Marques'Almeida
Thomas Tait
Emerging Menswear Designer
Astrid Andersen
Craig Green
Lee Roach
Emerging Accessory Designer
Fernando Jorge
Prism
Yunus & Eliza
New Establishment Designer
Emilia Wickstead
Peter Pilotto
Simone Rocha
Establishment Designer
Margaret Howell
Preen
Roland Mouret
Womenswear Designer
Christopher Kane
Erdem
JW Anderson
Menswear Designer
Christopher Bailey for Burberry
JW Anderson
Paul Smith
Tom Ford
Accessory Designer
Anya Hindmarch
Charlotte Olympia
Nicholas Kirkwood
International Designer
Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent
Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton
Raf Simons
Red Carpet Designer
Alexander McQueen
Mary Katrantzou
Roksanda
Brand
Alexander McQueen
Stella McCartney
Victoria Beckham
Model
Cara Delevingne
Jourdan Dunn
Sam Rollinson
Creative Campaign
Lanvin
Louis Vuitton
Vivienne Westwood