The Alexander Wang For H&M Campaign Is Finally Here And It's Awesome

We've FINALLY been given a real taster of the designer/high street collaboration we've been crossing off the days in our calendars for...

There's nothing we love more at InStyle HQ than an amazing designer/high-street collaboration and the next one penciled in in our diaries has to be one of the most hotly-anticipated yet.

Of course, we're talking about H&M. The undisputed king of the designer collab, its has so many hit and sell-out ranges over the past few years that we can barely keep track. And it's not been done by halves either. More recently you may recall it's pairings with Marni and Versace respectively; both of which resulted in hardcore fans camping outside its stores overnight to get their hands on the exclusive ranges. However, its latest hook-up has to be one of its most exciting ever.

In a match made in fashion heaven, H&M has teamed up with street chic label Alexander Wang to create an amazing capsule range spanning over both men's and womenswear and they've only now revealed the amazing campaign that will sit alongside it.

ModelLed by seasoned catwalk stars Joan Smalls, Raquel Zimmermann and Isabeli Fontana, the brand has also enlisted the, ahem, talents of real-life hunky athletes too. We're positively swooning (nae, drooling) over the shots of Brit football player Andy Carroll and kickboxer Rivaldino dos Santos.

It comes as no surprise that the New York designer has given his capsule a heavy sports feel - after all, it is one of his design traits. As well as it's gorgeous apparel, the line will also include sporting gear too such as boxing gloves, yoga mats and balls.

Speaking of the range, Wang said: 'We wanted to take certain elements of each sport and portray the ultimate warrior... the girls had to feel big and heroic.' We don't know about you but getting fit has never looked more appealing to us.

Sadly, we've still got a bit of time to kill before the collection hits stores nationwide and online on November 6th (commit this date to memory, pronto!), but these amazing images will whet our appetites nicely until then...

By Maxine Eggenberger