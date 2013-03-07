Thandie Newton stars in Louis Vuitton’s Double Exposure

BAFTA-winning actress Thandie Newton has paired up with Louis Vuitton on the luxe label’s innovative film project, Double Exposure.

Following in the footsteps of Sam Taylor Wood, who posed for the project back in March, Thandie has been captured in two fascinating formats for a dual portrait of the stunning star.

First photographed using the nineteenth-century collodion wet plate process, Thandie is also filmed talking about some of her most precious possessions, the combination of which have been documented in a short film.

Excited by the project, Thandie enthuses: “The images really take you into the heart of history itself. To parallel that we’re getting into the history of me through the items I’ve chosen. One of the things about these photographs is the layers of meaning. Each picture is so unique so it just creates this desire to be my most essential self.”

A must see for all fans of photography, fashion and film, watch a sneak peek here – see left - and head to the Louis Vuitton Facebook page to see more.

By Sarah Smith