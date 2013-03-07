Thandie Newton does ballet chic in InStyle!

The super-stylish British actress hits the pages of this month’s InStyle modelling stunning summer fashion. See exclusive pics and behind-the-scenes video here!

Thandie Newton returns as InStyle cover girl this month and believe you us, she looks stunning. Clad in Prada’s bright, striped body-con dress, the British actress certainly looks eye-catching on the cover but gets all romantic inside the magazine modelling the daintiest frocks from the spring/summer collections, including this breathtaking ballet-chic Chanel lace gown.

In fact, Thandie was so committed to the ballet cause that she struck several uber-poised (and death-defying!) positions for the cameras, including hanging upside down from the eaves!

In the issue, the fashion lover reveals that she regularly checks out shopping websites with pals like Stella McCartney to put together her gorgeous red carpet outfits: “That’s one of the good things about not having a stylist,” she says. “I just pick what I like. It’s fun. If there’s someone helping you, it becomes more of a big deal and takes more time. If it’s just me and my kids and my outfit… It’s easier.”

And the lucky gal has a hubby who’s there to help in the fashion department: “He bought me this Balenciaga jacket I’m wearing today. I know just by the way he looks at me sometimes that I have to keep looking. He doesn’t like it when the outfit is wearing me – he likes me to shine. Because he’s a director, he has a really good eye.”

By Maria Milano