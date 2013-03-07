Terry de Havilland celebrates 50th anniversary

Worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Angelina Jolie and David Bowie(!), Terry de Havilland has been the go-to shoe man for glam platforms and Seventies-inspired designs for half a century.

To celebrate 50 years as a British fashion icon, Selfridges is marking the milestone with a pop-up concession in the famous Shoe Galleries running from 11 July for one month.

Showcasing some of Terry de Havilland's best pieces throughout five decades, there will also be four limited edition styles produced exclusively for Selfridges - and all of them will also be available to buy online.

The designer said: "The styles I've chosen represent highlights from my archive, each holding a special significance for me... I'm excited to be able to update and show them off to the world again."

We're certainly looking forward to seeing them!

The Terry de Havilland pop-up store opens from 11 July for one month at The Shoes Galleries, Selfridges, London.

By Annabelle Spranklen