Take a sneak peek at Mulberry's exclusive LFW invitation!

British fashion label Mulberry has invited InStyle to its Spring Summer 2013 fashion show at London Fashion Week and we’re in love already, just from the invitation.

The invitation arrived in a traditional craft-paper outer and, upon opening, we discovered the custom-made box contains the details of the show, along with a Mulberry-branded sketchbook and paint-set. Love!

The invite has us all excited for the show, as we can’t wait to see who will be sat on Mulberry’s front row. Celebrity fans include Emma Watson, Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo who were all spotted sitting up front last season.

The show will be held at Claridge’s Hotel on Tuesday 18 September and will be streamed live on mulberry.com from 10am.

By Rachel Adams