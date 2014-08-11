Swedish Hasbeens Collaborate With A Beautiful Mess On A Cool New Shoe

The perfect shoe to take you from summer to autumn...

We've long been a fan of Swedish Hasbeens' beautifully simple wooden clogs. Great with a skinny jean, even better with a summer dress, these are our go-to shoes for understated cool.

So, of course, it was music to our ears when the brand announced that it has launched two new pairs of their fabulous shoes in conjunction with US blogging duo A Beautiful Mess.

Clearly as big fans of Hasbeens as us, A Beautiful Mess's Elsie Larson and Emma Chapman admitted that they didn't know how they were going to improve on the brand's near-perfect footwear. So instead, they took a classic shape, added a punched out heart detail and two new colourways.

In monochrome or teal, these shoes will see you straight through summer and well into autumn. We're looking forward to teaming ours with a thick pair of ribbed tights. Not that we're wishing away the sunny days or anything…

Head to the Swedishhasbeens.com to pick up you pair...

By Olivia Marks