Swarovski opens new Crystal Forest store

Just when we thought luxury jewellery brand Swarovski couldn’t get any more magical, they open up a truly enchanting flagship store on Europe’s busiest shopping street. The 2,000 sq. ft space has a modern and beautifully-designed Crystal Forest theme, crafted to highlight the infinite possibilities of crystal and to illustrate the company’s affinity with nature.

“Swarovski is committed to presenting the sparkling world of crystal to our consumers in a way that exceeds their expectations,” says Robert Buchbauer of the Swarovski family.

Due to open on 16 September, the Crystal Forest store will be one of 55 stores nationwide, 32 concessions within department stores and 16 partner boutiques - and more store openings are being planned for next year. One thing's for sure, we magpies will find it hard to resist the sparkle.

By Rachel Bassett